Pierce Brosnan's sons named 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Pierce Brosnan's youngest sons, Dylan and Paris, have been named ambassadors for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The models were announced as the latest ambassadors at Catch LA in West Hollywood, California on Thursday. The duo, who will help usher in the next group of winners at the ceremony next year, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the advice their famous father offered them ahead of the awards show.

"Be kind, take it all in and be compassionate," Paris, 18, said.

Meanwhile, Dylan, 22, confessed their dad was equally shocked to learn they'd been tapped as the new ambassadors, adding: "They were blown away, and we were too! We're so honoured to be able to have this opportunity."

As part of their roles, the siblings have also partnered with FEED, an organisation which helps provide schoolchildren with nutritious meals.

President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Lorenzo Soria, said in a statement announcing the news: "For the first time in Golden Globe history, we’ve proudly selected two brothers to represent the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this awards season.

"Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father’s footsteps in entertainment. We’re excited to see how they’ll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger."

Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone, held the position in 2018, while Sylvester Stallone's daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, served as Golden Globe Ambassadors in 2017. Idris Elba's daughter Isan held the position earlier this year.

The 2020 Golden Globes will take place on 5 January.