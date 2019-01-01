Lena Waithe is a married woman

Lena Waithe has married her partner Alana Mayo.

The Master of None star revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday that the couple had secretly tied the knot.

"We snuck and did it. We didn't really make any announcements," the 35-year-old screenwriter and actress smiled. "We went to San Francisco, we went to the courthouse and we got married right in front of Harvey Milk's bust.

"And it was her idea, like all good things are. And we were driving and she was like, 'We should get married at that courthouse.' And I said, 'Cool lets do it.'"

Lena and Alana have been dating for several years, and got engaged on Thanksgiving in 2017.

Speaking previously about her plans for her nuptials, Lena told People that she and Alana were planning a low-key day.

"It's going to be super small, crazy small," the Ready Player One star said. "It's almost like an excuse to have fun with our friends. We're anti-stress. We're trying to make it not a stressful situation, that's our goal."