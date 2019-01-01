NEWS Christian Navarro slams Disney for casting Jonah Hauer-King in The Little Mermaid Newsdesk Share with :







Christian Navarro has slammed Disney producers for casting "the white guy" in The Little Mermaid remake.



The 13 Reasons Why star submitted an audition tape in a bid to land the role of Prince Eric, but it was revealed earlier this week that Disney bosses and director Rob Marshall had settled on A Dog's Way Home actor Jonah Hauer-King for the role, and Christian didn't hold back as he responded to the news on his Instagram page.



"Literally @disney saw a who's who list of actors of colour and STILL went with the white guy," he wrote alongside a picture of Jonah.



Referring to Halle Bailey being cast as Ariel, Christian continued: "So much for diversity. I guess two brown leads would have tanked the movie right? Boring."



The 28-year-old quickly deleted his Instagram post. However, he then turned his attention to Twitter, reactivating his account to post a tweet about the casting.



"Just came back to say; after months of seeing every person of colour they could think of for the role of Prince Eric, @DisneyStudios somehow still cast a white guy. I guess diversity is just a word. And THATS Hollywood (sic). One brown person is enough, two brown leads is unthinkable," Christian fired.



He then deleted the tweet and once again deactivated his account.



One Direction star Harry Styles was another big name to be up for the role of Prince Eric, but his representative later issued a statement saying he had "declined the offer."



In an interview with The Face magazine, the singer revealed the role "was discussed" but never confirmed, and so he decided to focus on his music instead.



"I want to put music out and focus on that for a while," Harry explained. "But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it's going to be great. I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure."