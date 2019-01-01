Tom Hanks fought to include Fred Rogers's morning routine in new film

Tom Hanks was determined to include details about iconic TV personality Fred Rogers's secret morning ritual in his new film.

The Hollywood actor, who stars as the late TV icon in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, took time to learn all about Rogers's life away from the camera while preparing for the role, and met with his widow, Joanne, in an effort to get a few clues about his character.

During their discussions, Hanks uncovered an unexpected "nugget" that helped him nail the role - the fact that Rogers began each day with a glass of cranberry juice.

"Sometimes you get frustrated because you've found this nugget that explains the entire character, and you can't find any place to put it in the movie," he said during a sit down with Renee Zellweger for Variety's Actors on Actors series. "We had one thing that I found out: I asked Joanne Rogers, 'What did Fred drink in the morning? Did he have coffee?' She said, 'No, he drank hot cranberry juice.'"

Hanks then urged director Marielle Heller to somehow incorporate the simple ritual into the production.

"I said, 'Is there any way we can get it in?' and she said, 'The most we're going to be able to do is have a glass of red liquid sitting on the counter there while you're talking on the phone,'" the 63-year-old recalled. "I said, 'Good enough for me.'"

Elsewhere in the discussion, Hanks and Zellweger spoke about her Judy Garland biopic Judy, which covers the final months of Garland's troubled life, and was released last month. Though he praised the actress's performance, he wished the film spent more time tackling Garland's issues with her appearance, especially when she was filming classic projects.

"I was disappointed that we didn't get to see you recreate moments from The Harvey Girls or Meet Me in St. Louis, where - this is from reading that I did - she (Garland) had that negative self-image that she wasn't the prettiest woman in the world on camera," he commented. "And yet, she's the only one you look at."

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood will open in U.S. cinemas later this month.