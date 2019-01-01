NEWS Movie adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Follies in the works Newsdesk Share with :







An adaptation of Follies, which premiered on Broadway in 1971, has been in development before, with director Rob Marshall and actress Meryl Streep reportedly attached to the project as recently as 2015, but none of the earlier attempts got off the ground.



On Thursday, it was announced that David Heyman and his company Heyday Films, along with executives at BBC Films, had secured the film rights to Sondheim and James Goldman's musical.



The movie will be adapted for the screen and directed by Dominic Cooke, who helmed the 2017 revival of Follies at London's National Theatre, which won best musical revival at the Olivier Awards.



"Over the years, there have been many attempts to bring Follies to the screen, but not until Dominic Cooke's brilliant production at the National Theatre of Great Britain did it seem like it could be a real movie. I'm more than delighted, I'm thrilled, that it's finally going to happen," the composer and lyricist said in a statement.



"Every note, every word of every song from Losing My Mind through Broadway Baby to I'm Still Here charts exactly where the character is emotionally and psychologically," Cooke added. "Such material is a gift for any director. James Goldman's skilful book nods as much to the golden age of movie musicals as to Broadway, so it feels like natural material to turn into a movie."



Follies takes place over one night in New York in 1971 when performers from Dimitri Weismann's Follies show past and present gather for a farewell party before the Weismann theatre is demolished the following day.



A number of Sondheim's musicals have been adapted for the big screen, including West Side Story, Into the Woods, Gypsy, and Sweeney Todd.