Kelsey Grammer's ex-wife slams accusation she asked for divorce at his mother's funeral

Kelsey Grammer's ex-wife Camille Meyer has accused him of "rewriting history" by claiming she asked him for a divorce at his mother's funeral.



The Frasier star, 64, and Camille split in 2010 after 13 years of marriage, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has frequently slammed her former spouse in press interviews ever since.



Kelsey hit back on Graham Bensinger's podcast this month, saying that he knew their marriage was doomed when Camille asked him for a divorce while he was mourning his mum and recovering from a heart attack. However, Camille has disputed the actor's version of events, claiming she was supportive after his bereavement and that they argued due to his drinking.



"This is not true," she tweeted in response to a write-up of the story on U.S. website The Blast. "My parents were with us in the Hamptons when we received the news about his moms (sic) passing. We consoled him and flew back to L.A. to make arrangements for her funeral. It's unfortunate that he is rewriting history."



After a follower pointed out that this did not necessarily mean she had not asked for a divorce at the funeral, she opened up about the day - saying she only gave her ex an ultimatum to stop him drinking.



"Later that day of her funeral and into the evening he was drinking heavily with his friends. I was very concerned about him being 'off the wagon' and asked (him) to slow it down or I'll call (rehab clinic) The Betty Ford Center," she wrote.



Following their split, Camille was awarded half of everything Kelsey had earned during their marriage - with the total being $30 million (£23 million).



She went on to marry David C. Meyer in October 2018, while Kelsey has been happily married to Kayte Walsh since 2011.