Ryan Murphy hints season 10 of American Horror Story may be last

Ryan Murphy has indicated the upcoming season 10 of American Horror Story may be the last.



The showrunner spoke to Deadline after the finale of the latest season of the hit FX anthology series, American Horror Story: 1984, and confirmed plans to go all-out for the upcoming series, set to air in 2020.



"We're working on an idea for season 10 that I think people will love because it's about reuniting fan-favourite actors to come back - because it might be our last season," Murphy shared. "It's the last season we have contracted. So, I've been quietly reaching out to various people. Some people I haven't reached out to yet because I was like, 'Do I have a role for them?'"



He added: "So far, everybody I reached out to said 'Yes', so that's been great."



The show has featured several A-list stars over the course of the past nine seasons, with Jessica Lange, Frances Conroy, Lady Gaga, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters proving hugely popular among fans.



However, none of the stars appeared in the latest instalment, with newcomers Matthew Morrison, Gus Kenworthy, Angelica Ross and Zach Villa securing leading roles in the show.



The theme for the upcoming season has yet to be announced.