Chadwick Boseman wants to become a Hollywood brand

Chadwick Boseman wants to establish himself as an entertainment brand.

The Black Panther actor, who will next star in hotly anticipated crime drama 21 Bridges, makes his movie choices, including working with Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, with the aim of branding himself as a Hollywood superstar.

"I haven't been resting on my laurels," he told British newspaper The Times. "Instead, I said, 'OK, what can I do in between time?' So I shot this movie, then I shot a movie with Spike Lee, I shot a movie that Denzel produced and I've also got my own projects that I'm producing and writing. I'm taking advantage of the moment, and establishing a brand that hopefully people will trust."

Black Panther's phenomenal success means he will be reprising his role as the titular superhero once more in 2022, and so he's been picking parts that are in keeping with how fit he'll have to be to play the superhero.

"I've scheduled it in my head where I'll do two roles where I don't have to bulk up, and then the following one will require a gradual size increase so that I can start training for Panther then," Chadwick added.

The American actor explained that he's now got a taste for stardom as it allows him to provide for his family, who raised him in South Carolina.

"Being able to do things for your family is more significant to me," the 41-year-old said. "My parents were always frugal when I was growing up. They sacrificed a lot for us. So paying for something my dad wants is very meaningful to me. He can't grasp it, though. Like, 'I can still fix this old car!' And I have to say, 'No, Dad. Let's do away with that. We're getting a new one!'"

21 Bridges debuts in cinemas on 22 November.