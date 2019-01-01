Kaitlyn Dever creates playlists to prepare for roles

Kaitlyn Dever creates playlists to help her get in the headspace of her character.

The Booksmart actress has been using the technique to prepare for each new role since she was inspired by director Jason Reitman before filming 2014 movie Men, Women & Children in late 2013.

“Before we started shooting Jason was emailing the whole kids cast—like 10 kids on this movie—emailing us all and one of the very first initial questions he asked us was, ‘What is your character's favourite song right now?’ And this just really stood out to me,” she told Vogue.com.au.

“That's what inspired me to start creating playlists for characters I played. Because I feel like the music that I listen to as a person is so representative of how I am as a person at this current time, in my life and the emotions I'm feeling. So, I feel like… it fills in a lot of blanks that are sometimes necessary or sometimes needed for a role. I've definitely been doing that ever since I worked with him... I never thought to use music in that way or as a tool for my acting, but he taught me a lot that Jason Reitman.”

The 22-year-old employed the technique for her subsequent roles, such as Booksmart, Beautiful Boy and the upcoming Them That Follow.

For her new Netflix series Unbelievable, in which she plays Marie, a victim of sexual assault, Kaitlyn created a playlist of songs from the 2000s including Avril Lavigne.

“I created the playlist because I do that with everything I do now. I created the playlist because I thought it would kind of keep me in the mind zone that Marie was living in at the time,” the star shared. “I made a playlist of several songs from the 2000s (including) Avril Lavigne. It ended up actually being like (the) place I went to cheer myself up a little bit (when) I was listening to that playlist.”