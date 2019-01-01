Lady Gaga: ‘A Star Is Born character stayed with me for a long time’

Lady Gaga took a long time to shed her character from A Star Is Born.

Last year, the popstar played rising singer Ally alongside Bradley Cooper in the musical drama, which earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Elle magazine, Gaga admitted she couldn’t immediately let go of Ally because the character’s career trajectory reflected her own and brought up pain from her past.

“Well, actually, the character of Ally stayed with me for a long time. I had to relive a lot of my career doing that role,” she explained. “I don’t know how you feel when you’ve acted, but for me, I don’t view it as filming a movie. I film it as living the character, and it’s a moment in my life, so I relived it all again, and it took a long time for it to go away.”

Although she lost out to The Favourite’s Olivia Colman for the Best Actress prize, the 33-year-old didn’t go home empty-handed, as she won the Best Original Song for Shallow. However, looking at the prestigious statuette reminded her of that pain.

“When I won the Oscar for Shallow, I looked at it, and a reporter asked me, ‘When you look at that Oscar, what do you see?’ And I said, ‘I see a lot of pain.’ And I wasn’t lying in that moment,” Gaga continued. “I have been traumatised in a variety of ways by my career over the years from many different things, but I survived, and I’ve kept going. And when I looked at that Oscar, I saw pain.”

Gaga will follow up on her award-winning role with Ridley Scott’s drama about the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the Italian fashion house. She will play Maurizio’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hitman to shoot and kill him on the steps of his office in 1995.