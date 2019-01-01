Joshua Jackson sparks marriage rumours with red carpet ring

Joshua Jackson has sparked speculation suggesting he is secretly married after debuting an apparent wedding ring as he made his red carpet debut with his partner Jodie Turner-Smith.

The former Dawson's Creek star has been linked to Turner-Smith since late last year (18), and on Thursday (14Nov19), they decided to make their first official public appearance together at the Los Angeles premiere of new thriller Queen & Slim.

However, the couple didn't just turn heads with its attendance as fans also noticed both Jackson and Turner-Smith were wearing new pieces of jewellery on their left ring fingers.

The actor showed off a brushed gold ring, featuring three connected bands, on his left hand, while Turner-Smith accessorised her lilac Gucci gown with a marquise diamond on a glittering pave diamond band.

Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the secret wedding rumours, but Jackson and Turner-Smith were reported to have obtained a marriage licence from a courthouse in Beverly Hills, California in August (19).

Jackson previously enjoyed a 10-year romance with actress Diane Kruger until their split in 2016.

The German beauty has since moved on with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, the father of her one-year-old daughter.