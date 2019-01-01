Chris Tavarez's girlfriend obtains restraining order

Disney Channel star Chris Tavarez has been slapped with a temporary restraining order from the girlfriend he is accused of assaulting.

The K.C. Undercover actor was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge earlier this week (begs11Nov19) following a reported altercation at his Hollywood home last weekend (09-10Nov19).

She detailed the reported attack in court papers seeking a protective order, accusing Tavarez of randomly "picking a fight" with her and "yelling" in her face, before apparently pushing her against a wall and putting his hands around her throat.

She escaped to the bedroom, but claims Tavarez became verbally aggressive an hour later, and lashed out at her once more, holding her down on the bed: "Then (he) started slapping me hard on both sides of my face and eyes. He did this at least ten times," she wrote in legal documents obtained by The Blast.

She continued, "(Tavarez then) headbutted me to the back of my head. He also pulled my hair to the point where my head was restricted. I was hysterical."

The 21 year old, who had only been dating Tavarez for two months, reveals she eventually managed to flee the house, but didn't decide to seek medical attention until two days later.

"I went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion," she added. "I was too afraid and shocked to go any sooner. The hospital called the police and when they came, I filed a police report."

She has since been granted a temporary restraining order, forbidding the 27 year old from having any contact with her or going within 100 yards (91 metres) of her.

The actor has yet to comment on the allegations. He is currently free on $100,000 (£77,500) bail.