Kim Kardashian was with death row inmate granted stay of execution

Kim Kardashian was with death row inmate Rodney Reed}when the convicted murderer was granted a stay of execution.

Reed, who is African-American, was convicted by an all-white jury of the 1996 sexual assault and murder of Stacey Stites, a 19-year-old white woman who was engaged to a Texas police officer.

Witnesses have subsequently come forward to claim that Reed was in a consensual relationship with Stites, and the 39-year-old reality star and law student has been one of many celebrities, including Beyonce, Rihanna, and Meek Mill, to voice their support for the prisoner, who has been on death row in Texas for 21 years.

He was set to be executed on 20 November, but the date has now been suspended, as his attorneys prepare to present new eyewitness evidence to prove Rodney's innocence.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians tweeted that she had the "honour" of meeting Reed, and was, "sitting with him when he got the news that the highest court in Texas had issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for further consideration."

Kim continued: "Words cannot describe the relief and hope that swept over the room in that moment. That hope had been building over the last few weeks around Rodney's case."

In another tweet she added: "So grateful for the commitment and passion of everyone who voiced their support, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their recommendation to issue a 120 day reprieve, and the courts for issuing a stay!"

Later that day, Kim's husband Kanye West brought his Sunday Service gospel performance to a Texas jail, where he treated inmates to renditions of some of his favourite Christian tracks, and tunes from his new album, Jesus Is King.