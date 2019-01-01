NEWS Eva Longoria says women are 'alienated' by Hollywood Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Desperate Housewives' star claims female actresses are taught that "there is only room for one" woman and it has led to people feeling isolated by the industry.



Speaking at the American Film Institute Festival, she said: "We're taught as women 'there’s only room for one' and it alienates us. Once the Time's Up movement happened, it broke all those barriers."



Meanwhile, Eva previously blamed Hollywood for "erasing" Latino men and women and says the movie industry is "largely responsible" for the negative portrayal of Latinos on the big and small screen.



She said: "What studies show is that we are being erased. This goes beyond underrepresentation. When you aren’t on screen in the media, you are being erased. you don’t exist. And the stories from Hollywood don’t come close to representing the complexity of our community. This is a problem - the demographics of America are changing and it’s changing in a very Latin way, and this cultural shift is freaking people out. We in this room have contributed to these negative portrayals and images we’ve seen in the media. We here in Hollywood are largely responsible for much of the unconscious bias that is against people of colour. People of colour are depicted in very narrow ways on screen and unconscious bias come from those repeated images that come across as a threat."



And the 44-year-old actress has urged Hollywood to let diversity happen naturally rather than just include underrepresented people to make up the numbers.



She added: "Hollywood has a tendency to pat itself on the back every time they have the smallest gain of diversity, they’re like, 'We had TWO women direct a movie!' Even that word, 'diversity,' is so hip. It falls out of every executive’s mouth ... We should see how many times that word comes up at this summit - we should make it a drinking game!"