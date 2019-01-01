NEWS Hilaria Baldwin feels 'so lucky' to have her family after she suffered a miscarriage Newsdesk Share with :







Hilaria Baldwin feels "so lucky" to have her family with her after she suffered a miscarriage earlier this week.



The yoga instructor has given an update after suffering the devastating loss on Monday (11.11.19) but she feels thankful to have her family - her husband Alec Baldwin and their kids Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 17 months - around her to help her cope.



She wrote on her Instagram story: "Little update: I'm doing better. I have my moments when I feel better then I have moments when I will get really sad. But I feel like time and healing and everyone's support is helping me. Spending time with my babies and husband helps so much. I'm so lucky to have them."



Hilaria announced the tragic news earlier this week.



The caption read: "We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies - and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn't going to come after all ... but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I'm really devastated right now ... I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don't know what else to say ... I'm still in shock and don't have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi ... that's all I ask (sic)"