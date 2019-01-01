NEWS Jeff Garlin almost fired from The Goldbergs over his language on set Newsdesk Share with :







Jeff Garlin was almost fired from his role as family patriarch Murray Goldberg on U.S. sitcom The Goldbergs over his language on set.



The actor is currently appearing in the '80s-set ABC comedy but was almost dropped from the cast after people complained about his language between takes.



"I was saying some really stupid silly things that I can't believe that anyone would find offensive, but to each his own," he told the New York Post. "Every time I stand up (on the set) I go, 'Oh, my (female genitalia).' Which is silly and stupid, I clearly don't have (female genitalia)."



The star continued: "I said to them, 'I understand if I worked at an insurance office and there's a bunch of desks - that's inappropriate. But in a comedic atmosphere it's stupid. They said, 'What if we fire you?' and I said, 'I'd love to have it announced Jeff Garlin got fired for saying (that).'"



The star is enjoying a successful period in his career, with his stand-up special, Our Man in Chicago, on Netflix, and season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm dropping in January.



Now, he explained he's taking a bit of a break from work, telling the publication: "I was filming The Goldbergs at the same time that I was filming Curb Your Enthusiasm, and at night I would go out and work on my stand-up set Right now I'm taking a little break from stand-up just because I need to re-energise myself."



Season seven of The Goldbergs, also starring Wendi McLendon-Covey and Sean Giambrone, is airing now.