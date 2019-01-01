Melissa Fumero pregnant with second child

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero is expecting her second child.

The 37-year-old actress, who already shares three-year-old son Enzo with her husband, Power star David Fumero, revealed the happy news by posting a selfie showcasing her growing bump on her Instagram page on Sunday.

"Oh yeah, I’m hella pregnant," Melissa wrote alongside the snap. "To be honest, I haven’t felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and... I don’t feel that cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker... so I feel a little bit cute today."

Melissa, who married David, her former co-star on U.S. soap opera One Life to Live, in 2007, also confirmed the tot is another baby boy, as she added the hashtags "#herewegoagain" and "#babyboynumerodos".

The pregnancy is the latest piece of exciting news for the screen star, as it was recently confirmed that her hit U.S. TV show Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been picked up by NBC for an eighth season - despite the seventh having yet to premiere. This comes after the show was cancelled by its former network Fox at the end of the 2017/2018 season, before being picked up by NBC.

Season seven of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is due to premiere on 6 February.