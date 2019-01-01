NEWS Khloe Kardashian has teased a possible new reality show with her daughter True Newsdesk Share with :







The 35-year-old reality star and her 19-month-old daughter True - whom she has with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - could be set to star in their very own TV show, after the idea was teased on their family's show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' on Sunday (17.11.19).



A scene in the episode saw Khloe, her momager Kris Jenner, and some producers sit down to help Khloe "finalise the show that [she's] developing".



Whilst nothing is confirmed in the clip, images of concept art for the potential show suggest the programme could be titled 'Khloe and True Take the World', which fits the theme of other spin-off shows the family has starred in, including 'Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons' and 'Kourtney & Kim Take Miami'.



According to what is heard from the producers, they "want to shoot and put this on the Internet as soon as possible," and also want to make "a five to seven minute episode," suggesting the new show could be a short-form series and exist on YouTube or a similar streaming platform, rather than being full length episodes for television.

The production team also says the episodes will be filmed "at the house," among other places, and that it will be about "seeing mom and daughter out and about. Letting the world see just little snippets."



As of the time of writing, 'Khloe and True Take the World' has not been confirmed and has no release date, and it's not yet known if Tristan Thompson will be involved in the potential series.



Meanwhile, the future show could see Khloe get True baptised, as she recently said she would love to have True receive the blessing, but thought she was "too young" to do so during a recent trip to Armenia, where her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian took their children to the Etchmiadzin Cathedral.



She said: "But I definitely want to baptise her - I just don't know when. I want it to just be the right time and the right place."