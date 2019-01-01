Christian Bale has explained why Christopher Nolan never wanted to make a fourth Batman movie.

The British writer/director helmed the first of his superhero trilogy, Batman Begins, back in 2005, starring Bale as Gotham City's crime-fighting superhero.

Nolan went on to make The Dark Knight in 2008, and four years later, he concluded his trilogy with The Dark Knight Rises, which saw Bruce Wayne retiring his alter-ego and eloping with Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

Now, Bale has opened up about the filmmaker's decision to decline on making another Batman movie.

"I literally had people laugh at me when I told them we were doing a new kind of Batman," the 45-year-old told the Toronto Sun. "I think that the reason it worked was first and foremost Chris's take on it. But also, we never were arrogant to assume that we had an opportunity beyond one film at a time. "

He went on to note that Nolan worked on the idea that his Dark Knight saga would always be a trilogy.

"Chris had always said to me that if we were fortunate to be able to make three, we would stop," Bale shared.

Despite The Dark Knight Rises making more than $1.08 billion (£832 million) at the worldwide box office when it was released in 2012, the Oscar winner supported Nolan when he turned down a lucrative fourth Batman movie.

"Then when they inevitably came to us and said, 'How about a number four?' I said, 'No. We have to stick to Chris's dream, which was always to, hopefully, do a trilogy. Let's not stretch too far and become overindulgent and go for a fourth. That's why we, well Chris, stepped away. After that I was informed my services were no longer required," he laughed, referencing Ben Affleck stepping into Bruce Wayne's shoes for Justice League in 2017.