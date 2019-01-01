Joker becomes first R-rated movie to hit $1 billion at worldwide box office

Joker has become the first R-rated movie to hit $1 billion (£771 million) at the worldwide box office.

The psychological thriller, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman villain, reached the milestone on Friday, according to editors at Deadline.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the film follows the story of failed comedian Arthur Fleck, who begins a slow descent into madness and transforms into the criminal mastermind called Joker after he is disregarded by society.

The movie joins three other DC superhero movies released by Warner Bros. to reach the coveted milestone: Aquaman, which raked in $1.148 billion (£879 million), 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, which hit $1.08 billion (£832 million), and The Dark Knight in 2008, which made just over $1 billion (£774 million).

The latter films were directed by Christopher Nolan, with The Dark Knight also featuring the Joker, who was played by the late Heath Ledger. The Australian actor won a posthumous Oscar for his unnerving performance, which was collected by his family at the 2009 Academy Awards.

Joker is also the seventh film by Warner Bros. to cross the $1 billion mark, joining the likes of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Last month, Phillips's bleak comic book drama also overtook The Matrix Reloaded and Deadpool 2 as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time.

And as reporters at Forbes have noted, the success of Joker was helped by the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die and superhero flick Wonder Woman 1984.

Both films were due to be released earlier this month but were rescheduled to April and June 2020, respectively.