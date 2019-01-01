Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck call for release of Zack Snyder's Justice League cut

Justice League stars Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have called for Warner Bros. chiefs to release Zack Snyder's cut of the film.

The filmmaker was in charge of the DC Extended Universe, but was forced to pull out of directing Justice League midway through production to deal with a family tragedy, leaving Avengers director Joss Whedon to complete the movie, which was panned by critics upon its 2017 release.

A version that stays true to Snyder's vision still exists, and now several of its stars are calling on studio bosses to make it available to fans.

Both Gadot, who played Amazonian hero Wonder Woman, and Affleck, who portrayed Batman, tweeted the hashtag, "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut," with Snyder also backing its release.

"This ancient Amazonian can't be wrong. #releasethesnydercut," he wrote after quoting Gadot's post.

Ray Fisher, who played Justice League member Cyborg, also backed the release of the cut, posting a photo of himself in an American football uniform - a scene that did not appear in the original cinematic release.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa claims to have seen Snyder's version of the movie, telling MTV News earlier this month: "I have seen it. I have seen the Snyder Cut, so... think the public needs to see it.

"I'm obviously indebted to Warner and DC, and I don't know how they feel about it. As a fan, I'm very, very happy that I got to see it."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. executives have no immediate plans to release Snyder's cut of Justice League, but other reports have claimed it could debut on WarnerMedia's planned HBO Max streaming service.

The original Justice League was eviscerated by critics and disappointed at the box office, earning $657 million (£508 million) worldwide against a mammoth $300 million (£232 million) production budget.