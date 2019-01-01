Kevin Smith 'made peace with his life' following heart attack

Kevin Smith made peace with his life as he came close to death following a massive heart attack in February 2018.

It was after performing 90 minutes of stand-up comedy for his Kevin Smith Live! show at the Alex Theater in Glendale, California that the Clerks star vomited and was rushed to hospital, only to discover he was suffering a medical emergency.

While the star claimed he had previously worried the joint he had smoked before the show was too strong, he has now reflected on the incident in a chat with The Guardian newspaper, insisting he was totally calm in the moment.

"I was like: 'I'm going to make peace with this right away,'" he said. "'You did way more than you ever set out to do, you got to do some cool s**t, and if it's done, it's done.'"

The actor/director made a full recovery and is currently working on a third movie in the Clerks franchise. And though the 49-year-old has enjoyed a successful career both in front of and behind the camera, but joked he doesn't feel deserving of his achievements.

"I was never ambitious. I think that was a fluke," he laughed.

Kevin's most recent movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, began showing in cinemas last month.