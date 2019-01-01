Emilia Clarke says GoT backlash was 'flattering'

She may be promoting her new Christmas flick, but it's still Game of Thrones that people want to quiz Emilia Clarke about. While promoting Last Christmas on BBC Radio 1 with Greg James, Clarke spoke with a listener about the series finale and said: It's flattering, if anything, that people care so much" in response to the online petitions and complaints.Regardless, the epic fantasy show has been a roaring success for years and continues to be. So much so, an initial 10-episode prequel called House of the Dragon has been recently announced by HBO and a new Travelzoo report has shown just how popular the filming locations are to visit.In fact, Game of Thrones tourists to Northern Ireland contributed a staggering £50million to the local economy in 2018. Take a look through the main statistics from the report in the below infographic.

src="https://ssl.tzoo-img.com/images/blog/2019/9/20/tzoo.screentourism_Infographic-01.jpg?width=610" width="100%" style="max-width:960px" alt="UK screen tourism in numbers">

Provided by Travelzoo