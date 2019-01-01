NEWS Kevin Smith wouldn't have worked with Harvey Weinstein if he'd known about allegations Newsdesk Share with :







Kevin Smith wouldn't have agreed to work with Harvey Weinstein if he had known about the future allegations against him.



The disgraced producer has been accused of sexually harassing dozens of women, and Kevin has said that although Weinstein helped to launch his career by working with him on a number of his early movies through his distribution company Miramax, he wouldn't have teamed up with him if he'd known what allegations would later surface.



He said: "If you'd gone back in time and told that kid: 'This is all you'll do, but it will be connected to a person who does all of this to all these people,' I definitely wouldn't have done it. I was way too Christian."



Kevin last spoke to Weinstein a week before the first allegations against him surfaced, when he got in touch about a sequel to 1999 movie 'Dogma'.



And although he doesn't feel that way now, Kevin admits he was thrilled to get the phone call from the producer at the time.



He added: "Hopefully people understand, but getting that call meant the world. I felt like: 'Oh, he remembered me.'

"[But] he was circling his wagons. I am not a victim here. But I felt used a little bit."



Following the allegations against Weinstein, Kevin pledged to help his alleged victims by donating any future residuals from the films Weinstein produced to the non-profit organisation Women in Film.



The 49-year-old actor and filmmaker also reflected on his career, and believes that if he started his career today, he wouldn't be able to get to where he is now.



He told The Guardian newspaper: "If I started my career now, you might not hear about me. I couldn't break through this noise.



"Every once in a while, I wonder if I should have done better? If you just concentrated on the thing that brought you into the conversation, directing, would you be better now?"