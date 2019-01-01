NEWS Naomie Harris wants to live 'off grid' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Black and Blue' actress currently lives in London but wants to buy a more rural abode, where she can be as self-sufficient as possible.



Discussing her plans to move, she explained: "Off grid as much as I possibly can be, solar panels, rainwater collection, and growing my own fruit and vegetables, that kind of thing."



The 43-year-old star admitted she is "constantly" trying to find somewhere she feels at home and has grown to realise she's at her happiest in the countryside.



She told the Observer magazine: "I've travelled all over the world and I'm always constantly trying to find a place that feels like home.



"I was, like: 'There must be somewhere warm that I can move to.' But no, the English countryside does it for me, that's it."



And when she does move out of London, Naomie won't feel she's missing out on the party circuit because she likes to lead a quiet life.



She admitted: "I'm quite militant about getting to bed before 10pm, and I'll leave a party if necessary.



"I don't drink, I don't smoke, and I only really drink water.



"I was never that person who was on covers of Hello!, telling stories about my personal life. I've never been a celebrity as such."



The 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' actress likes to take her mother and 23-year-old brother away to work with her because they give her a sense of "continuity".



She explained: "You're like a gypsy in this profession, constantly travelling around on your own, and rootless, and meeting all these new people.



"So, when you get some kind of continuity by bringing your family with you, it's really very special."