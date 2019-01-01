Helena Bonham Carter putting up The Crown co-star in her home

Helena Bonham Carter is putting up her The Crown co-star Tobias Menzies while his home is renovated.

The British actor plays Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip in Netflix's British royal drama, alongside Helena, who plays his sister-in-law Princess Margaret.

According to British newspaper The Times, the actress has done him a kind turn and is hosting the Outlander star with her family until building work is completed on his north London home.

Tobias added of his building plans: "It's a Victorian terraced maisonette and I've got the lower ground and first floors. I'm working with an architect for the first time and I want to go for very graceful, subtle architecture."

Unlike the Fight Club star, who spoke to Margaret's former lover Roddy Llewellyn as part of her research, he has been unable to get anyone close to Philip to open up, and he said he's in awe of his temporary landlord and castmate's connections.

"Helena is a bit more of a ninja than me," the Game of Thrones star explained. "I read quite a bit and a lot of it began technically. The voice is very important - and the gestures."

The 45-year-old actor, who is currently filming The Crown's fourth season alongside Helena and Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, said he embarked on his home improvement project as he wants to settle down and put down roots.

"Part of me doing this place is to make a proper home," he continued. "I've got a set of stairs for the first time. I want to make a home rather than somewhere I just live. Hopefully I'll do more cooking. I can be a bit 'food is fuel' in that urban life kind of way. Maybe it's time to put some roots down."

The Crown's third season is on Netflix now.