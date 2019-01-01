The Situation's wife suffers miscarriage

Jersey Shore star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are coming to terms with the loss of their unborn child.

The reality TV regular was released from a New York jail in September (19) after serving eight months behind bars for tax evasion, and after the couple reunited, it decided to start a family.

"The night he came home we actually conceived," Lauren told U.S. daytime show Strahan, Sara and Keke.

However, tragedy soon struck: "At about six-and-a-half, seven weeks, I miscarried," she said.

Lauren admits she was devastated by the news, which emerged around the time of their first wedding anniversary on 1 November.

"When I found out we were pregnant I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing," she explained, adding of dealing with the miscarriage: "It was hard. It was really difficult."

She has since decided to go public with the experience in a bid to help others in similar situations, and to allow herself to move forward.

"I didn't want to hold this in," Lauren shared. "I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process."

The couple tied the knot weeks after Sorrentino was sentenced last year.

In addition to eight months in prison, Sorrentino was ordered to serve two years on supervised release and handed 500 hours of community service. His brother, Marc, was also handed a 24-month sentence for tax offences.