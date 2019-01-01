Kate Hudson has found first parenting 'teammate' in Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson considers boyfriend Danny Fujikawa her first "real teammate" when it comes to co-parenting.

The 40 year old, who has an 11-month-old daughter, Rani, with the editor and content creator, insists she has found the "best" guy in her partner.

"I've got the best man. It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off," she tells Women's Health. "If I have to go to a dinner meeting, he can be home. His number one priority is family. And when we have our disputes, I feel the thing that allows us to get through them is having the same ultimate goal, and that includes being in each other's life. It just feels so nice."

Hudson is also raising sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, eight, with rocker exes Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, and has learned to shrug off past breakups with the fathers of her children.

"You've got to drop the ego," she adds. "Some people meet, have kids, and end up not being able to figure it out."

She's also learned to accept that being a perfect parent is unrealistic.

"I make mistakes all the time," she shares. "I've yelled at my kids too much, and I've also cursed in front of them, and I also haven't shown up for things because I was out of town. But at the same time, I have days where I'm like, 'I'm a f**king supermom.' I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out. What I've learned - and what I'm learning - is that I'm doing the best I can."