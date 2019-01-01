NEWS Andrea Barber: 'Lori Loughlin's Fuller House absence left huge hole' Newsdesk Share with :







Embattled actress Lori Loughlin will not feature in the fifth and final season of Fuller House, co-star Andrea Barber has confirmed.



The 55 year old and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March (19) and slapped with wire fraud and money laundering allegations linked to the U.S. college admissions scandal.



They have since also been charged with bribery, and have pleaded not guilty to all counts.



Loughlin has been lying low since the controversy first hit headlines, just weeks after Netflix officials announced Fuller House had been renewed for one more season, and it appears her character Rebecca 'Becky' Donaldson-Katsopolis has since been written out of season five.



Barber admits returning to work on the rebooted classic sitcom without Loughlin was sad, because the castmembers, including John Stamos and Bob Saget, are all so close both on and off screen.



"She was not part of the final season, unfortunately," Barber confirmed to U.S. breakfast show Today, "and we did, as a cast, feel her absence; it did feel like there was a hole in the family."



Barber has remained supportive of Loughlin amid her legal woes, and claims the college cheating scandal won't change how she feels about her old pal, regardless of the outcome - which could end with the mother-of-two behind bars.



"I want them (fans) to know that I love her so much, and I've told her that over and over again, and she's forever a part of the Full House family," she shared. "We're all still very tight, and I think the world of her."



The original show, titled Full House, ran from 1987 to 1995, and was rebooted with a new title in 2016.



The final season of Fuller House recently wrapped filming and is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year (19).