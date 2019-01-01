Danielle Brooks is a first-time mother

Orange is the New Black star Danielle Brooks is a new mum.

The 30-year-old revealed she had given birth to a baby girl on Saturday by sharing a picture of her newborn on Monday.

Beneath a black-and-white photo of her daughter cuddling up to her chest, Brooks wrote: "11.16.19 She’s perfect."

Brooks did not reveal the name of her child and has not said who the father is, although editors at People have reported that she shares the newborn with a boyfriend.

Her celebrity friends offered their congratulations in the comments, with Gabrielle Union posting, "Congrats mama!!!!!!", Samuel L. Jackson stating, "We got our mascot??", and Amy Schumer, who became a first-time mum earlier this year, adding, "Yes she is."

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz also wrote, "Congraaaaaaatulaaaations! What a sweet angel!" with love heart emojis.

Brooks's Orange is the New Black co-stars Laverne Cox and Kimiko Glenn also commented, with Cox writing, "Omg (Oh my God). Congratulations darling. You're a mommy," and Glenn adding, "Congratulations my sweet lady !!!!! I’m so happy for u (sic)."

Brooks announced she was expecting her first child on Instagram in July and has been open about her struggles to find clothing to fit her during her pregnancy. She subsequently teamed up with Universal Standard to curate a maternity line called Fit Liberty (Mom).