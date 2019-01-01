NEWS Kim Kardashian's sons inspire drive to succeed with criminal justice reform work Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian is all the more determined to succeed in her criminal justice reform activism as a mother to two black sons.



The reality TV beauty has become a fierce advocate for those believed to be wrongly convicted or placed behind bars for unnecessarily lengthy sentences, and most recently celebrated with Death Row inmate Rodney Reed after the African-American prisoner was granted a stay of execution in Texas amid question marks over his 1996 murder conviction.



Kardashian wants her legal work to make a real difference in the world, especially as she raises her boys Saint, three, and six-month-old Psalm with husband Kanye West.



"When you become a mum, you become so protective," she explained in an interview on U.S. breakfast show Today.



"You want to, hopefully, make their world the most perfect place ever. And ours obviously isn't. And I definitely see how, especially, like, black men, are treated in this country, still differently. And I'm raising two black men and so I want to make sure that my world and their world is as safe and as fair as possible."



Kardashian is currently training to become a lawyer herself, and even she is surprised at the new direction her career has taken.



"It's just been such a journey that I didn't ever imagine I would be on," she shared. "But I'm so glad that I am. And I just love that we've been able to just get a lot of work done and I just don't want to stop that."



During the chat, Kardashian, who is also mum to daughters North, six, and Chicago, 22 months, recalled visiting Reed on Friday, and the "emotional" moment which occurred when they learned he wouldn't be executed on Wednesday.



"When we got the news it was just this, like, overwhelming sigh of relief and hope," she said. "It was emotional. It was extremely emotional, and he said, 'Praise Jesus...' I could just feel his soul when he said that."



Kardashian and her team of attorneys are currently working with Reed's lawyers to present new eyewitness evidence, hoping to prove the 51-year-old had nothing to do with the 1996 sexual assault and murder of Stacey Stites, a 19-year-old white woman who was engaged to a Texas police officer.



Reed was said to have been in a consensual relationship with Stites at the time of her death.