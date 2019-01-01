Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson to share top honour at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson will be honoured with a top acting honour at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF).

The pair stars as a couple going through a gruelling and heartbreaking divorce in Noah Baumbach's family drama Marriage Story, which has garnered rave reviews from critics since it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August.

Now, Driver and Johansson are being honoured with the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award, which was created to recognise "select individuals who have distinguished themselves with exceptional performances in film this past year," and will be presented with their joint prize in a ceremony on 17 January.

SBIFF executive director Roger Durling heaped praise on Driver and Johansson in a statement announcing the award on Monday and recognised their ability to switch between their huge Star Wars and Avengers movies to smaller budget films.

"Scarlett and Adam have had such admirable arcs to their careers, making smart choices between independent films and big Hollywood franchises," he shared. "They both are such lyrical performers, imbuing their acting with keen sensitivity and intellect. Together in Baumbach's Marriage Story, they regaled us with their best work to date."

Previous Outstanding Performer of the Year Award recipients include Rami Malek - who then went on to win an Oscar for his performance in Bohemian Rhapsody - Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, and the late Heath Ledger.

Marriage Story will be released in select cinemas and on Netflix from 6 December.