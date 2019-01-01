NEWS Catherine Deneuve 'feeling fine' after stroke Newsdesk Share with :







French actress Catherine Deneuve is "feeling fine" as she continues to recover from a minor stroke in hospital.



The Hustle icon suffered the health scare at her home in Paris earlier this month and was admitted to the city's University Hospitals Pitie Salpetriere for treatment.



Her family members subsequently confirmed reports of Deneuve's illness, revealing she had had a "very limited and therefore reversible" stroke, and now her representative has shared an update with fans.



In a brief new statement, the actress' publicist assures fans the 76-year-old is "feeling fine", although she is now under doctors' care at the private Foundation Adolphe De Rothschild medical centre, where she is getting some "much-needed rest" as she recuperates.



Deneuve had been in the middle of shooting De son vivant (In One's Lifetime) with director Emmanuelle Bercot when she was taken ill, and it's still unclear if or when she will return to work.



According to Variety sources, production on the project has continued without the star, although officials may look into recasting her leading role if Deneuve is unable to resume filming in the near future.