James Van Der Beek's wife 'almost lost her life' while miscarrying son

James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly almost lost her life when she tragically miscarried the couple's son.



The night after James revealed the sad news that his other half had lost the couple's sixth child on U.S. TV show Dancing with the Stars, Kimberly took to her Instagram Stories to thank fans for their love and support.



She also added that the miscarriage had nearly claimed her own life, although refrained from going into detail about exactly what had happened.



"In 48 hours, we lost our baby, boy, by the way, and I almost lost my life," she told her followers. "At some point I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room.



"Thank you for all the love. I don't even know how I'm going to respond to it so I think I'm going to have to do it here. I'm not really ready to talk further about everything yet but at some point I will."



Kimberly's post on the site came just hours after James was eliminated from TV dancing competition on Tuesday night - which also came as a shock to his spouse.



While he lost the dance-off to former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, meaning he was being sent home, the musician then offered James her place in the competition - but he declined.



Afterwards, Ally told Access Hollywood she was struggling to move forward in the competition knowing that James had been sent home.



"It's hard to celebrate being in the finals with that on me," she tearfully explained. "I just have to make him proud and the judges proud they saved me and in a way do this for him. I'm sure it's best for him to be with his family right now but I don't know I'm sad."