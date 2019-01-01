NEWS Screenwriter claims studio boss wanted Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman Newsdesk Share with :







Harriet screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard has revealed a studio executive once suggested Julia Roberts play Harriet Tubman in the biopic.



The film, starring British actress Cynthia Erivo as the African-American political activist and abolitionist Harriet Tubman, has been in the works for over a decade - with the premise first pitched in the early 1990s.



And as bosses debated which actresses should be in line for the titular role during a meeting in 1994, one unnamed "studio head" had a surprising suggestion.



"When I got in the business, I wanted to tell these historical stories by turning them into entertainment," Howard said in a Q&A for Focus Features. "I didn't want to give history lessons. I wanted to turn Harriet Tubman's life, which I'd studied in college, into an action-adventure movie. The climate in Hollywood, however, was very different back then. I was told how one studio head said in a meeting, 'This script is fantastic. Let's get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman.' When someone pointed out that Roberts couldn't be Harriet, the executive responded, 'It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference.'"



Erivo is already being tipped for awards season success for her role in the movie, which Howard said was only made following the release of films 12 Years a Slave and Black Panther.



"Two films really changed the climate in Hollywood to allow Harriet to be made," he continued. "When 12 Years a Slave became a hit and did a couple hundred million dollars worldwide, I told my agent, 'You can't say this kind of story won't make money now.' Then Black Panther really blew the doors open."

Roberts has yet to respond to Howard's claim.