Pom Klementieff to appear in next two Mission: Impossible films

Pom Klementieff has signed on to appear in the next two Mission: Impossible films.



Director Christopher McQuarrie announced the news on social media on Tuesday, cryptically teasing the nature of Klementieff's character in his message.



"@pom.klementieff, how do you say femme fatale in French? #MI78" he wrote, alongside a brooding black-and-white snap of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star.



"Mischief: Accepted," she cheekily replied.



The 33-year-old will appear alongside Tom Cruise, who is reprising his character Ethan Hunt for McQuarrie's back-to-back sequels, and Rebecca Ferguson, who plays spy Ilsa Faust.



And Klementieff isn't the only newcomer to the blockbuster action franchise.



Back in September, it was confirmed that Hayley Atwell is also onboard for both movies, and in an update to fans on Instagram, she revealed some of the details around her character.



"I'm thrilled to have joined @tomcruise and @christophermcquarrie for the next TWO Mission Impossible movies. To have gone from a classical play in the West End to an audiobook recording of a great new novel to a Disney/Marvel animation and now the female lead in a huge action franchise is the kind of variety that fuels my curiosity and keeps me learning and striving to be better and do better," Atwell wrote.



It is not yet known if franchise regulars such as Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Alec Baldwin will return.

Mission: Impossible 7 is set for release in July 2021, with Mission: Impossible 8 to follow in August 2022.