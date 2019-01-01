Natalie Portman adopts 'adorable' prison dog

Natalie Portman has welcomed a new member to the family - an "adorable" former prison dog named Sunday.

The 38-year-old Black Swan actress recently took to Instagram to share a snap of the new pup, which she adopted from the Paws for Life K9 Rescue, which allows inmates to train rescue dogs.

"So grateful to all the people @pawsforlifek9 who trained Sunday, the newest addition to our family!" Natalie captioned the snap of the mixed breed female dog with white fur.

"Paws for Life is a prison dog training program for PTSD service dogs and CGC certified adoptable dogs," she added. "I saw first-hand how their program is healing for both the trainer and dog. Visit their page to learn more: @pawsforlifek9."

After sharing the post, a number of the star's celebrity pals weighed in, and were in awe of the animal.

"Adorable!!!!" Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo commented, while comedy star Mindy Kaling added: "Hi Sunday! You're (heart emoji)."

Natalie lives with her husband, French dancer Benjamin Millepied. The couple shares two kids - son Aleph, eight, and daughter Amalia, two. Sunday joins Natalie's other pup, Penny.