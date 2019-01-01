Noah Hawley to write and direct next Star Trek movie

Noah Hawley is in talks to write and direct the next Star Trek film.

The Lucy in the Sky director is reportedly in final talks with executives at Paramount Pictures to create the fourth instalment in the current film franchise, which stars Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto as Captain Kirk and Spock, respectively, according to Deadline.

If the deal is done, Hawley will also produce through his 26 Keys production banner alongside J.J. Abrams, who directed the first two films in the franchise - 2009's Star Trek and 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness - and his Bad Robot company.

Paramount executives have been developing a fourth instalment since the release of 2016's Star Trek Beyond, which was directed by Justin Lin. S.J. Clarkson was attached to direct the movie, making her the first woman to direct a Star Trek film, but negotiations with Pine and Chris Hemsworth, who portrays his father, fell apart in summer 2018.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the contracts for the main cast - which also includes Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, and Simon Pegg - had run out and more expensive deals were on the table. The project was subsequently shelved.

Paramount bosses are also working on a separate spin-off with Quentin Tarantino, who told Empire magazine that his project would be R-rated.

"There's a script that exists for it now. I need to weigh in on it, but I haven't been able to do that yet," he added.

Hawley is best known for creating and serving as showrunner on Marvel TV series Legion and crime anthology series Fargo. He made his feature directorial debut earlier this year with Lucy with the Sky, which starred Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, and Dan Stevens. He is currently producing the fourth season of Fargo, which features Chris Rock.