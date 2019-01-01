Henry Cavill hasn't given up on playing Superman again

Henry Cavill is open to playing Superman again in the future.

The 36-year-old made his debut as the iconic DC superhero in Man of Steel back in 2013 and went on to appear as Clark Kent and his heroic alter-ego in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, and Justice League a year later.

Last year, it was reported that Cavill was parting ways with Warner Bros. and the character of Superman, with both the studio and the British actor declining to comment at the time.

Now, Cavill has opened up about his love for the role and confirmed he had not hung up his superhero cape just yet.

"The cape is in the closet. It's still mine... I've not given up the role," he told Men's Health magazine. "There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That's important to me.

"There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You'll see."

While his debut in Man of Steel was praised by critics, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was panned, and Justice League was hit with ongoing problems behind the scenes, which ended with director Zack Snyder being replaced by Joss Whedon.

And Cavill shared his candid opinions on the DC films he's starred in so far, with his most scathing review reserved for the ensemble blockbuster Justice League, which also starred Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, and Ezra Miller.

He called Man of Steel "a great starting point. If I were to go back, I don't think I'd change anything," and dubbed Batman v Superman "very much a Batman movie. And I think that realm of darkness is great for a Batman movie."

But when asked about Justice League, he simply replied: "It didn't work."