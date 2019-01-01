Rebel Wilson writes script for K-pop comedy Seoul Girls

Rebel Wilson has written the screenplay for upcoming K-pop comedy Seoul Girls.

Executives at Lionsgate have obtained the rights to the comedy, which was written by the Pitch Perfect star before a recent revision by Billions writer Young-Il Kim, according to editors at Deadline.

The Australian actress will also produce and star in the film, which follows a Korean-American high school girl and her friends as they enter a worldwide talent competition to be the opening act for the world's biggest K-pop boy band. Aided by the former member of a British girl group and an ex K-pop trainee, the Seoul Girls find their voices on the world's biggest stage.

Wilson will produce via her Camp Sugar company alongside Alison Owen and Debra Hayward of Monumental Pictures, while Meredith Wieck and Scott O'Brien will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Seoul Girls will mark the 39-year-old's feature screenwriting debut. She previously helped write Australian comedy shows The Wedge and Bogan Pride between 2006 and 2008 and her short-lived U.S. sitcom Super Fun Night, which ran from 2013 to 2014. She also helped produce her recent films, Isn't It Romantic and The Hustle, a gender-flipped remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Wilson was recently seen on screen playing Fraulein Rahm in Taika Waititi's Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit and will appear in the upcoming live-action movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical Cats, alongside Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, and James Corden.