Robert Pattinson read sex shop reviews to pass the time whilst filming 'The Lighthouse'

The 33-year-old actor stars in the thriller drama movie - which was released last month - and has said that whilst filming in a small fishing village in Nova Scotia, the only thing that helped him pass the time was to read Yelp reviews of two "pretty highly-frequented sex shops" in the area.



He explained: "There were two pretty highly-frequented sex shops. Which I was - someone was telling me about - I went before the show, I tried to kind of find - because I'd sort of pass the time by looking at Yelp reviews and so many people used to write these Yelp reviews. And this is a town of maybe 400 people - well, maybe a little more than 400. But I could meet these people in the local shop if I wanted to."



But although the reviews helped him pass the time whilst on set, he was disappointed to find them no longer available.



Recalling the story during an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', he said: "But then I tried to look up to find some funny stories for this, and I couldn't find any of the reviews. They've all been taken down. And there's just a few people who have just checked in on Facebook. What's up, Annabelle W?"



Meanwhile, Robert recently revealed he was allowed to do "whatever" he wanted on the set of the movie, in which he stars as Ephraim Winslow, a lighthouse keeper who works alongside one man Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe), on an isolated island in the late 1800s.



He said: "There's a lot of smashing things up and it's kind of fun if you're playing someone who's really at the end of their tether. The crew kind of accepts that you can just do whatever you want. It's so nice when you can go home and be like, 'Ah, I can sleep soundly, I've been crazy all day.'"