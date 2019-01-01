Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty to new college admissions scandal charges

Lori Loughlin and her husband have pleaded not guilty to new bribery charges related to their alleged role in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

Earlier this year, the Full House actress and her fashion designer spouse Mossimo Giannulli were indicted over accusations they paid $500,000 (£388,000) to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Rose, 21, into the University of Southern California (USC) as fake rowing team recruits.

The couple pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges back in April, but last month, prosecutors filed additional counts against the couple of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.

According to the Associated Press, both Loughlin and Giannulli have denied the new charges, with their lawyers entering a not guilty plea on their behalf in federal court in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Prosecutors added the bribery charge for 11 parents who previously pleaded not guilty in the case, with another 19 parents, including Desperate Houswives star Felicity Huffman, pleading guilty or agreeing to do so.

If convicted on all charges Loughlin and her husband face up to 50 years behind bars.

The parents were accused of being involved in a nationwide network attempting to game the U.S. college admissions system through fixing scholarships and test scores.

Huffman admitted to cheating the admissions system and paying to fix her teenage daughter's exam scores in an effort to secure her a place at an elite university. She served 11 days of a 14 day jail sentence.