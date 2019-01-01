Jussie Smollett sues City of Chicago for malicious prosecution

Jussie Smollett is suing the City of Chicago for malicious prosecution, claiming officials fabricated a narrative that he was the mastermind of a hoax attack.

The Empire actor was indicted on 16 counts after it was alleged he had staged a hate attack on himself for publicity, and he was later charged by police with disorderly conduct and filing a false police report. However, he walked free from custody on 26 March after all charges against him were dropped.

Chicago officials have since filed a complaint requesting he pay the $130,000 (£100,000) they claim it cost to investigate a crime they allege he staged himself.

Smollett has denied faking the attack and, in a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Smollett is claiming malicious prosecution, noting that Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo - the men he accused of attacking him - were held for 47 hours and they adamantly denied any involvement in the assault.

The star claims it was only after they were assured they'd get immunity that they claimed the attack was faked. He maintains the primary attacker was a white male.

He added he doesn't know what involvement the Osundairo brothers had in the attack, and believes the brothers were lured into the smear campaign by cops.

The actor is suing the City, the Osundairo brothers and several officials, including Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.