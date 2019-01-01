Idris Elba cutting down on social media use

Idris Elba is trying to use social media less because he gets so depressed about the news.

The Thor star is an active user of Twitter and Instagram but is planning to cut down on posting and avoid looking at the Internet because he finds world events saddening.

"I've been trying to wean myself off," the 47-year-old actor and DJ told Fast Company magazine. "I used to post a lot more, but it's been putting me off lately. And Twitter's just not how I want to receive my news.

"I read the news aggregated on my iPad, but I can't check it constantly - I'm not proud of it, but it's true - because it makes me feel depressed."

Instead, Idris has found a way to find peace in his spare time - by clearing his head, saying: "I'll just sit in the dark, stare, and try not to do anything-just clear my mind and decompress."

The star's dual careers mean that moments of free time are few and far between, however, and he only sleeps "four or five" hours a night, and schedules his time in terms of projects rather than days or hours.

"I don't think in terms of minutes or hours or days or dates, especially because I'm travelling between time zones," he added. "My home base is London, but I could be working anywhere around the world. I pretty much know my schedule for the whole year, and I think of it in terms of blocks of time, where each project is a block."