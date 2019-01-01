Camila Morrone defends impulsive troll attack

Leonardo DiCaprio's model girlfriend, Camila Morrone, is defending her decision to attack her haters online over the summer (19), revealing she just snapped as she read comments about her relationship.

The 22 year old took to Instagram to take aim at trolls poking fun at the age gap between herself and the 45-year-old Oscar winner, and shared a photo montage of classic Hollywood couple Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, who were 25 years apart in age.

She added the caption: "I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interest elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good."

Now, in a new interview with Vulture, Camila reveals the post was impulsive: "I didn’t even think about it beforehand. I probably should have," she laughs.

"I just woke up one morning and happened to look through my comments, which I never do because I never feel good after I do. I was just thinking about it and I said what I was thinking: 'There’s so much hate on the internet and it’s so unnecessary'. I know it won’t change anything. Negative comments don’t stop because you address them. I felt like being like, 'You guys suck! This sucks. You guys are really mean'.

"I probably won’t address it again, because then you open floodgates for people to judge you. I’ve learned more and more to just protect myself and avoid things that’ll hurt my feelings."

The pair began dating in late 2017.