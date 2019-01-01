Zac Efron fronting new survival show

Zac Efron is preparing to put his survival skills to the ultimate test for a new digital adventure series.

The Greatest Showman star will head into a jungle on a remote, dangerous island to live off the grid for 21 days, with nothing but a guide partner and the bare necessities to make it through the challenge.

His efforts to stay alive will be filmed for a mobile show called Killing Zac Efron, which he will co-executive produce for new media platform Quibi.

"I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level," the actor shares in a statement. "I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits."

Fellow executive producer Lydia Tenaglia adds, "We are excited to partner with Quibi on this new mobile experience to bring the audience on a wild, one-of-a-kind immersive journey into Zac’s world as he travels through remote locations in search of adventure."

Efron previously indulged his love of the unknown by joining British survival expert Bear Grylls for a 2014 episode of his hit series Running Wild with Bear Grylls, on which the 32 year old scaled a cliff face in New York's Catskill Mountains and jumped out of a helicopter.

He is the latest big name to front his own project on Quibi - Nicole Richie, Cara Delevingne, Tyra Banks, Steven Spielberg, and Kevin Hart are just a few of the stars who have been lined up for the streaming service, which launches in April (20).