Helena Bonham Carter feels 'sexier than ever' in her fifties

Helena Bonham Carter is feeling 'sexier than ever' at 53.

The Crown star has learned to embrace her appearance and is far more confident than she was in her twenties or thirties, revealing she once felt the need to hide her curvy frame.

'I didn't feel that confident in my twenties, or in my thirties, and I sort of slowly got there in my forties," she tells Closer magazine. "Now I'm in my fifties, I feel sexier than ever - and not because I'm sexually attractive; I've just grown into my body."

The actress is now proud of her figure and considers herself "far more interesting".

"It's nice to have curves, to be a woman," she adds. "I know I'm far more interesting now than when I was younger.'

Helena, who split from longtime partner Tim Burton in 2014, found love again last year (18) with 32-year-old writer Rye Dag Holmboe, and she insists that despite their age gap, he's "unbelievably mature".

"He's an old soul in a young body," she shares. "People are slightly frightened of older women, but he isn't. Women can be very powerful when they're older.

"Why can't we be sexually and romantically attractive just because our eggs have expired? Actually, it's much more fun, because we're so freed of the terror; there is no consequence.'