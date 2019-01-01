Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's divorce finalised

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are officially divorced.

The actors, who met and fell in love on the set of 2006 movie Step Up, separated in April, 2018 after almost nine years of marriage, and Dewan filed for divorce six months later.

Both Tatum and Dewan have since moved on with other people, and last month, they asked the judge overseeing their case to declare them legally single while they work out the details of a property settlement and custody agreement for their six-year-old daughter, Everly.

Their request for a divorce decree was granted by a judge on Tuesday, reports TMZ.

Tatum is currently in a relationship with British pop star Jessie J, while Dewan has been dating actor Steve Kazee since late 2018. They are currently expecting their first child together.

In October, Dewan told People that she was "gutted" when her marriage to the Magic Mike star ended.

"I always say no one gets married to hopefully get divorced," she said. "People grow and they change and sometimes they don’t grow and change together. So it wasn’t an overnight thing that happened. There was no one event. I think it was just a slow realisation that we wanted different things.

"I was just gutted. It was so difficult for me. It was the loss of an idealistic future for myself and my life... I met him (Tatum) when I was 24, I didn’t know life without Chan... It was a hard journey of growth and change."