Brenda Song claims she 'wasn't Asian enough' to audition for Crazy Rich Asians

Brenda Song has claimed she missed out on the chance to audition for Crazy Rich Asians because producers felt she was too American.

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the actress revealed that she didn't get the opportunity to test for the hit 2018 romantic comedy, which featured a largely Asian-American cast.

"A lot of people don't know this, but I never got to read for Crazy Rich Asians, ever...," the 31-year-old said. "Their reasoning behind that, what they said, was that my image was basically not Asian enough, in not so many words. It broke my heart.

"I said, 'This character is in her late to mid-20s (sic), an Asian-American, and I can't even audition for it? I've auditioned for Caucasian roles my entire career, but this specific role, you're not going to let me do it?' You're going to fault me for having worked my whole life?' I was like, 'Where do I fit?'"

Brenda is best known for her TV roles in such shows as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Dads, Scandal, New Girl, and her new series Dollface. She also played the love interest of Andrew Garfield's character in David Fincher's The Social Network.

Following Brenda's interview, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu responded on Twitter and furiously denied her accusations.

"Would these words ever come out of my mouth?" he tweeted. "Nope, makes no sense. I feel horrible she thinks this is the reason. The fact is I love Brenda Song and am a fan. I didn't need her to audition because I already knew who she was!"

Crazy Rich Asians starred Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh. Two sequels are currently in the works.