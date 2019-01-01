Producers gave Evan Rachel Wood standing ovation after Frozen 2 audition

Evan Rachel Wood made such an impression on the producers of Frozen 2 during her audition they gave her a standing ovation.

The actress stars as Queen Iduna, the mother of Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel's sisters Anna and Elsa, in the animated sequel.

Reflecting on her audition during a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Evan admitted that she was inspired by her son Jack, six, as she prepared for the screen test.

"Before I went in to do the audition I said, 'I'm gonna do the audition for a Disney movie now', and he (my son) says, 'I hope they clap for you, mommy,'" she recalled. "And when I was done, they got up and they clapped, and I came home and I went, 'Guess what? They clapped! It worked!'"

After winning the animated role, the 32-year-old discovered she'd have her own song in the film to share with her son.

"I've been singing Disney lullabies to my son since he was born and now I get to sing my own Disney lullaby to him," Evan added. "It is absolutely surreal. I'm a really cool mom right now."

As Iduna, the Westworld star sings the film's opening number, All Is Found. Kacey Musgraves performs a version of the tune for the end credits of the movie.

Frozen 2, which also features the voices of Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Alfred Molina, and Martha Plimpton, hits cinemas around the world from 22 November.